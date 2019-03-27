BMW puts the next 1 Series through its paces in France

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
BMW is putting the next-gen 1 Series hatchback through its paces at its proving grounds in Miramas, France.
The new 1 Series will be primarily front-wheel drive, though all-wheel drive will remain available as an option.
BMW says the FWD layout means cargo space has increased, while second-row legroom is up to 1.3 inches and headroom improves by 0.74 inch.
As to performance, the next M135 xDrive will have 306 horsepower, thanks to a 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged engine.
BMW says the new 1 Series has improved torsional rigidity, aided in part by special new bracing like a "boomerang strut" at the rear of the car.
To enhance sportiness, the BMW 1 Series also gets new electronic controls including the "actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation" tech introduced on the i3s electric car.
BMW says the new system is 10 times faster to reduce wheel slip than prior traction-control systems.
The car will also use brake intervention to both reduce power understeer and induce yaw to help make the car more agile through bends.
We're expecting to see the new BMW 1 Series hatchback later this year, though it probably won't be sold in the US.
