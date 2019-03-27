BMW puts the next 1 Series through its paces in France

  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype
  • BMW 1 Series prototype

BMW is putting the next-gen 1 Series hatchback through its paces at its proving grounds in Miramas, France.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 23

The new 1 Series will be primarily front-wheel drive, though all-wheel drive will remain available as an option.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 23

BMW says the FWD layout means cargo space has increased, while second-row legroom is up to 1.3 inches and headroom improves by 0.74 inch.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 23

As to performance, the next M135 xDrive will have 306 horsepower, thanks to a 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 23

BMW says the new 1 Series has improved torsional rigidity, aided in part by special new bracing like a "boomerang strut" at the rear of the car.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 23

To enhance sportiness, the BMW 1 Series also gets new electronic controls including the "actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation" tech introduced on the i3s electric car.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 23

BMW says the new system is 10 times faster to reduce wheel slip than prior traction-control systems.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 23

The car will also use brake intervention to both reduce power understeer and induce yaw to help make the car more agile through bends.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
8
of 23

We're expecting to see the new BMW 1 Series hatchback later this year, though it probably won't be sold in the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
9
of 23

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the BMW 1 Series.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
10
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
11
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
12
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
13
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
14
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
15
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
16
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
17
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
18
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
19
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
20
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
21
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
22
of 23

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
23
of 23
Now Reading

BMW puts the next 1 Series through its paces in France

Up Next

2019 BMW X7 offers a commanding presence

Latest Stories

2020 Ford Escape teased ahead of debut next week

2020 Ford Escape teased ahead of debut next week

by
Daimler, Geely form 50-50 joint venture to operate Smart brand

Daimler, Geely form 50-50 joint venture to operate Smart brand

by
Truck buyers are more price conscious, less brand loyal than we thought

Truck buyers are more price conscious, less brand loyal than we thought

by
Dog-proofing your car: How to keep your pups safe and secure

Dog-proofing your car: How to keep your pups safe and secure

by
Ice drifting in Porsche's all-electric Taycan

Ice drifting in Porsche's all-electric Taycan

5:27