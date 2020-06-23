The most popular used cars sold amid the coronavirus pandemic

Americans are turning to used cars to save some cash -- here are the cars that saw the most sales growth year-over-year, and from April to May.
A new study looked at the best selling cars amid the coronavirus pandemic from April to May, and the Honda HR-V topped the charts.
The Cadillac XT5 came in second, likely do to sweet off-lease deals.
The Volkswagen Passat was the lone sedan on the list.
The Chevrolet Trax found a lot of driveways from April to May.
The Jeep Compass was another top crossover choice.
The Nissan Rogue Sport saw a 45% increase in sales month-over-month.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC was a big surprise with a 95% sales increase from April to May.
Americans love their trucks, so naturally, the Tacoma found a lot of love even amid the pandemic.
Americans didn't abandon the F-150 during the pandemic, either.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee rounded out the top 10.
