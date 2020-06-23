The most popular used cars sold amid the coronavirus pandemic

Americans are turning to used cars to save some cash -- here are the cars that saw the most sales growth year-over-year, and from April to May.

1 of 10
Wayne Cunningham/CNET

A new study looked at the best selling cars amid the coronavirus pandemic from April to May, and the Honda HR-V topped the charts.

Read the article
2 of 10
Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

The Cadillac XT5 came in second, likely do to sweet off-lease deals.

Read the article
3 of 10
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Volkswagen Passat was the lone sedan on the list.

Read the article
4 of 10
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Trax found a lot of driveways from April to May.

Read the article
5 of 10
FCA US LLC

The Jeep Compass was another top crossover choice.

Read the article
6 of 10
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Nissan Rogue Sport saw a 45% increase in sales month-over-month.

Read the article
7 of 10
Daimler AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars

The Mercedes-Benz GLC was a big surprise with a 95% sales increase from April to May.

Read the article
8 of 10
Mike Cutler/MCH Photography

Americans love their trucks, so naturally, the Tacoma found a lot of love even amid the pandemic.

Read the article
9 of 10
Ford

Americans didn't abandon the F-150 during the pandemic, either.

Read the article
10 of 10
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Jeep Grand Cherokee rounded out the top 10.

Read the article
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

30 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

63 Photos
Hit the dirt, but not too hard, in the Ford Ranger FX2 off-road package

Hit the dirt, but not too hard, in the Ford Ranger FX2 off-road package

8 Photos
2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

26 Photos
2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

29 Photos