The best cars to buy used rather than new

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the worst cars to buy used, so consider one of these instead.

2020-infiniti-q60s-rs400-06408-10
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

These cars are the best to buy used, rather than new. They're substantially cheaper than a new model, even though the data comes from 2019 or 2020 models sold used. The gorgeous Infiniti Q60 is one of them.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Sam Bendall/Roadshow

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is over $8,000 cheaper if you nab a used one.

2020-mbz-gla-004
Mercedes-Benz

Luxury cars are the better deals, though. A Mercedes-Benz GLA is on average $13,500 cheaper.

cadillac-xt5-sport-promo
Cadillac

The Cadillac XT5 is one of the only used luxury SUVs to make the list, and costs almost $15,000 less on average.

mercedes-benz-cla-250-4matic-2020-05360.png
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Want a Mercedes-Benz sedan? A CLA is over $13,000 cheaper.

2019 Kia Sorento
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The humble Kia Sorento is nearly $9,000 less expensive.

2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
BMW

Another luxury sedan on the list is the BMW 3 Series, which can be over $15,000 cheaper.

2020 Nissan Sentra
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The lovely Nissan Sentra can be a steal used with a $6,000 discount over a new model.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Hyundai Santa Fe in used form can slash almost 30% off the manufacturer suggested retail price with a $9,000 discount.

2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 - Keiron Berndt - Roadshow by CNET
Keiron Berndt/Roadshow

Another luxury sedan, the Infiniti Q50 can cost $16,000 less if you shop used.

2019 Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai

Hyundai's Sonata is ripe for big discounts used with nearly $10,000 off the retail price.

2020 Ford Mustang HPP
Ford

A Ford Mustang is another good buy used with an average of $13,000 knocked off the price from a new model.

2018 GMC Yukon Denali
GMC

The other luxury SUV is the GMC Yukon Denali, which can cost nearly $23,000 less.

2019 BMW 5 Series
Chris Tedesco/BMW

A BMW 5 Series might be in the budget with nearly a $25,000 saving over a new one.

2017-mitsubishi-mirage-g4-1.jpg
The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is already affordable, but a used one can take nearly $5,000 off the price.

