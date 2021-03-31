The best cars to buy used rather than new

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the worst cars to buy used, so consider one of these instead.
These cars are the best to buy used, rather than new. They're substantially cheaper than a new model, even though the data comes from 2019 or 2020 models sold used. The gorgeous Infiniti Q60 is one of them.
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is over $8,000 cheaper if you nab a used one.
Luxury cars are the better deals, though. A Mercedes-Benz GLA is on average $13,500 cheaper.
The Cadillac XT5 is one of the only used luxury SUVs to make the list, and costs almost $15,000 less on average.
Want a Mercedes-Benz sedan? A CLA is over $13,000 cheaper.
The humble Kia Sorento is nearly $9,000 less expensive.
Another luxury sedan on the list is the BMW 3 Series, which can be over $15,000 cheaper.
The lovely Nissan Sentra can be a steal used with a $6,000 discount over a new model.
The Hyundai Santa Fe in used form can slash almost 30% off the manufacturer suggested retail price with a $9,000 discount.
Another luxury sedan, the Infiniti Q50 can cost $16,000 less if you shop used.
Hyundai's Sonata is ripe for big discounts used with nearly $10,000 off the retail price.
A Ford Mustang is another good buy used with an average of $13,000 knocked off the price from a new model.
The other luxury SUV is the GMC Yukon Denali, which can cost nearly $23,000 less.
A BMW 5 Series might be in the budget with nearly a $25,000 saving over a new one.
The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is already affordable, but a used one can take nearly $5,000 off the price.
