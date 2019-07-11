The best SUVs for off-roading

Chris Paukert's pick: Land Rover Ranger Rover
I kid, of course, but Land Rover's top-shelf Range Rover model is no joke when it comes to effortlessly traversing all that is gnarly.
With driver-selectable modes for all manner of terrain, standard air suspension (offering just shy of a foot of ground clearance), a locking rear differential, a max approach angle of 34.7 degrees and a water-fording depth of 35.4 inches, the 2020 Range Rover delivers serious articulation and power for seriously articulate and powerful people.
Ah, yes -- the power. The Range Rover offers with up to 557 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, as well as diesel and plug-in hybrid offerings if that's more your scene.