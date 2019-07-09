Best small cars under $50,000

Chris Paukert's pick: Ford Mustang Bullitt
With 480 horsepower (+20 from the standard GT) courtesy of bigger throttle bodies, a GT350-sourced intake and a reflashed ECU, the Bullitt goes like hell and offers a thunderous soundtrack thanks to its dual-mode exhaust. (Don't worry, neighbors, there's a Quiet mode, too). 0-60 mph hits in around 4 seconds dead, and the Bullitt's terminal velocity tops out at 163 mph.
The well-equipped 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt starts at $46,595 before $1,095 delivery. I'd recommend splurging on the optional Magnetic Ride Control Suspension and Recaro seats, but that'd put you over our $50K threshold.
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take