The best new cars for teens in 2020, according to US News

This should take some of the guesswork out of picking the right new car for your kid.

Honda Fit
Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is the most affordable car on the new car list.

Honda Fit
Honda Fit

It's a clear choice, because it's small, efficient, reliable and safe -- but sadly, it won't be around next year.

Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has long been a favorite of no-nonsense parents as a first car for their kids.

Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla

With typical Toyota reliability as well as lots of standard safety, this one is a no-brainer.

Ford Escape
Ford Escape

Ford's Escape is new, and while its looks might not be for everyone, the driving experience is pretty decent.

Ford Escape
Ford Escape

Like the other vehicles on the list, the standard safety and connectivity features make this a strong contender.

Kia Optima
Kia Optima

The Optima won't be the Optima for long, but that doesn't mean it's not a fantastic midsize car at an affordable price.

Kia Optima
Kia Optima

Kia is really making it tough on other brands with its blend of styling, build quality and epic warranty.

Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage

It's still a brand-new Kia, so the bits about the Optima apply, but it's a small SUV so it's probably going to get your kid more street cred.

Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage

You don't give up much in terms of visibility or efficiency when moving to an SUV from here, and that's a big positive.

Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Sonata

The recently redesigned Sonata is a stunner both inside and out.

Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Sonata

The car is easily the boldest-looking in its class and brings it all together for a price that is shockingly reasonable.

Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue

Nissan's Rogue has long been one of the most popular smallish SUVs on the market because, like most Nissans, what it doesn't offer in interesting styling or driving dynamics, it makes up for in practicality.

Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue

The Rogue is coming out with some hot new looks, so this last-of-its-generation body style should be available for a song, even with the awesome ProPilot Assist.

Toyota Camry Hybrid
Toyota Camry Hybrid

It's a Camry and it's a hybrid. This car is like catnip to practical parents.

Toyota Camry Hybrid
Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Camry Hybrid offers stellar fuel economy, excellent crash ratings and surprisingly awesome resale value. It won't win your kid a lot of popularity contests though.

Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe got a recent restyle to look more like its bigger brother, the Palisade, and that's not a bad thing.

Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe

Like the other Hyundais and Kias on the list, its safety and infotainment tech is formidable as is its warranty and build quality.

