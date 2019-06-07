The best in-car tech and convenience features in 2019
Today's cars are packed with more features and amenities than ever, from luxury niceties to super high-tech multimedia systems. We test everything here at Roadshow, and while not every new car tech and convenience feature is something to be praised, the majority of them are.
But here's the thing: It's not always the latest and greatest feats of technological engineering that make the biggest difference from behind the wheel. Occasionally, small, simple things end up being the most convenient -- things that genuinely improve daily life.
To that end, we've picked out our favorite tech and convenience features available in new cars today. Scroll through the rest of this gallery to see what we love the most.