Best Black Friday new car deals for 2021

Flick through the best cars if you're out to buy some new wheels on the biggest shopping day of the holiday season.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2020 Jeep Renegade
1 of 15 Jeep

Jeep Renegade

These are the cars that make the best Black Friday deals for 2021. The Jeep Renegade kicks things off.

2022 Acura MDX
2 of 15 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Acura MDX

Each car features a price marked up the least over its MSRP. The Acura MDX places second with a slight markup.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
3 of 15 Hyundai

Hyundai Kona EV

The list is varied with the Hyundai Kona EV placing third.

Long-Term 2021 Acura TLX
4 of 15 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Acura TLX

Plenty of Acuras make the list with the TLX in fourth place.

2022 Acura RDX
5 of 15 Acura

Acura RDX

Then comes the RDX.

2019 Honda Passport
6 of 15 Lyn Woodward

Honda Passport

Keeping it in the Honda family is the Passport SUV.

2020 Ford EcoSport
7 of 15 Ford

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is the only Ford to make the list.

2021 Honda Pilot
8 of 15 Honda

Honda Pilot

Another Honda: The three-row Pilot is a decent deal.

2021 Mazda6
9 of 15 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Mazda Mazda6

The Mazda6 goes away in 2022, so it may be a great deal for buyers.

2022-infiniti-qx80-11
10 of 15 Infiniti

Infiniti QX80

Keep scrolling for more cars that make great Black Friday deals.

2021 Honda Odyssey
11 of 15 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Honda Odyssey

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
12 of 15

Chevrolet Bolt EV

2022 Kia Carnival long-term
13 of 15 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Kia Carnival

accord-hybrid-1080p
14 of 15 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Honda Accord Hybrid

2022 Buick Enclave Avenir
15 of 15 Buick

Buick Enclave

