Best Black Friday new car deals for 2021

Flick through the best cars if you're out to buy some new wheels on the biggest shopping day of the holiday season.
These are the cars that make the best Black Friday deals for 2021. The Jeep Renegade kicks things off.
Each car features a price marked up the least over its MSRP. The Acura MDX places second with a slight markup.
The list is varied with the Hyundai Kona EV placing third.
Plenty of Acuras make the list with the TLX in fourth place.
Then comes the RDX.
Keeping it in the Honda family is the Passport SUV.
The Ford EcoSport is the only Ford to make the list.
Another Honda: The three-row Pilot is a decent deal.
The Mazda6 goes away in 2022, so it may be a great deal for buyers.
