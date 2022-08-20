Bentley Mulliner Batur Coupe Was Inspired by Crouching Tigers

The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a new coachbuilt coupe that previews Bentley's EV designs.
It rides on the same platform as the Continental GT.
The Batur uses a 740-horsepower version of Bentley's W12.
The fastback profile is a new look for Bentley.
It has a hatchback rear.
The upright grille has cool chevron accents.
The Batur's interior is largely the same as the Conti's.
This one has 3D-printed 18-karat gold accents.
Only 18 of the Batur will be made at a starting price of $2 million each.
