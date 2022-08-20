X
Bentley Mulliner Batur Coupe Was Inspired by Crouching Tigers

This W12-powered coachbuilt fastback previews the future of Bentley's electric car designs.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
1 of 14 Bentley

The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a new coachbuilt coupe that previews Bentley's EV designs.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
2 of 14 Bentley

It rides on the same platform as the Continental GT.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
3 of 14 Bentley

The Batur uses a 740-horsepower version of Bentley's W12.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
4 of 14 Bentley

The fastback profile is a new look for Bentley.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
5 of 14 Bentley

It has a hatchback rear.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
6 of 14 Bentley

The upright grille has cool chevron accents.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
7 of 14 Bentley

The Batur's interior is largely the same as the Conti's.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
8 of 14 Bentley

This one has 3D-printed 18-karat gold accents.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
9 of 14 Bentley

Only 18 of the Batur will be made at a starting price of $2 million each.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
10 of 14 Bentley

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Batur.

Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
11 of 14 Bentley
Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
12 of 14 Bentley
Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
13 of 14 Bentley
Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe
14 of 14 Bentley

