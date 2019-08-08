This 1939 Bentley Corniche is brand new and absolutely gorgeous

Bentley announced on Thursday that it's recreated the 1939 Corniche from the ground up.
With the help of Bentley's Mulliner bespoke department, the company assembled the 1939 Corniche using nothing but original technical drawings and human skill.
The process started in 2001, when former Bentley director Ken Lea attempted to use as many original parts as possible to rebuild the '39 Corniche, as some of the parts in question were used to make later Corniche vehicles.
However, in 2008, the project ran out of money.
Bentley itself came to the rescue with investment funds, at which point they began to recreate the car's ash wood frame and aluminum body panels.
The latter were constructed with the help of Ashley & James, an English coachbuilding outfit, using the outline drawings created by the car's original designer.
Eventually, Bentley Motors requested that the rebuild become an in-house project using Mulliner's expertise.
Bentley will proudly display its latest creation at the Salon Prive Concours d'Elegance in the UK in September.
After that, it'll join Bentley's heritage fleet, where it will be shown off at various events around the world.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out pictures of Bentley's 1939 Corniche.