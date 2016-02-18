Bentley's Continental Flying Spur V8 S is a luxurious rocketship (pictures)

  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
  • 2017 Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S
The V8 S is a "smaller" sedan with power and sporting pretension.

The V8 S packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine.

With 521 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque, the Flying Spur V8 S will hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

That puts it toe-to-toe with Crewe's fastest four-doors.

The suspension has also been revised for sportier handling with "minimal degradation in ride comfort."

Naturally, you'll find plenty of V8 S badges.

Bentley's also changed the programming for both the engine and transmission for enhanced responsiveness.

The interior features a few special touches, including a sportier steering wheel and piano-black wood veneers.

The Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S will debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

Its price is likely to fall between the $200,000 Flying Spur V8 and the $225,000 Flying Spur W12.

