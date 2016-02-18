Bentley's Continental Flying Spur V8 S is a luxurious rocketship (pictures)

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The V8 S is a "smaller" sedan with power and sporting pretension.
The V8 S packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine.
With 521 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque, the Flying Spur V8 S will hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.
That puts it toe-to-toe with Crewe's fastest four-doors.
The suspension has also been revised for sportier handling with "minimal degradation in ride comfort."
Naturally, you'll find plenty of V8 S badges.
Bentley's also changed the programming for both the engine and transmission for enhanced responsiveness.
The interior features a few special touches, including a sportier steering wheel and piano-black wood veneers.
The Bentley Continental Flying Spur V8 S will debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.
Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.
Its price is likely to fall between the $200,000 Flying Spur V8 and the $225,000 Flying Spur W12.