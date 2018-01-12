Bentayga V8

Bentayga V8 carbon brakes

Bentley Bentayga V8 from the side

Bentley Bentayga V8 front interior

Bentley Bentayga rear seats

Bentayga V8

Bentayga V8

Bentley Bentayga V8's veneer detail

The Bentayga may look just like a very expensive soft-roader, but eight different drive modes -- four of which are just for off-road -- make it more than capable. Just don't scratch it.

The optional 440mm carbon-ceramic brakes on the Bentayga V8 are the largest brakes fitted to a road vehicle in the entire world. They're so big that they need ten piston calipers to squeeze them.

The V8 represents the sweet spot in the Bentayga lineup. It makes almost as much power as the W12 and returns a much more reasonable 24 miles per gallon combined.

Bentley is allowing buyers to equip their Bentaygas with high-gloss carbon fiber rather than matte finish carbon or wood.

The Bentayga has one of the most exquisite interiors in all of SUV-dom and just because you drop four cylinders from the top of the range model doesn't mean you lose any of that opulence inside.

Bentley Bentayga V8 goes for the sweet spot among ultra-posh SUVs

