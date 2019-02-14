The Bentley Bentayga gets a 626-horsepower Speed variant

  • Bentley Bentayga Speed
The Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV is getting even faster thanks to the addition of a new Speed variant.

It follows in the footsteps of other Bentley Speed variants that have been offered since 2007.

Specifically, its 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine has 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, the former an increase of 26 hp over the existing Bentayga W12.

That's enough to get the Bentayga Speed to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds -- 0.2 second quicker than the normal model -- and on to a top speed of 190 mph, a gain of 3 mph.

Optional carbon-ceramic disc brakes help slow things down. They were tested to withstand temperatures up to 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit and save 44.1 pounds versus the standard stoppers.

The SUV's Sport mode has also been retuned for better throttle responses, sportier exhaust sounds and a firmer ride from the Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system.

At 306 kilometers per hour, Bentley says the Bentayga Speed is the world's fastest production SUV -- just beating the 305 km/h Lamborghini Urus.

New 10-spoke, 22-inch wheels are fitted and can be optioned with dark-finish trim.

Along with a new rear spoiler and other visual tweaks, the faster Bentayga wears a variety of "Speed" badges.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Bentley Bentayga Speed.

