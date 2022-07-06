The Bentley Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Edition Is Inspired by Show Jumping

The Bentley Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection is a new special edition for, you guessed it, Belgium.
It was developed as a partnership between Bentley's Belgian dealers, the Mulliner customization division and Stephex, a horse transportation and stable brand that also puts on events.
It's a tribute to professional show jumping.
The brown Spectre paint is offset by a lovely Burnt Oak interior.
There are plenty of Mandarin accents.
I love the tweed accents.
The wood trim has a special metal inlay.
Only 10 will be made.