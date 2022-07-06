X
The Bentley Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Edition Is Inspired by Show Jumping

This special edition is limited to 10 units, all of which will be sold in Belgium.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection is a new special edition for, you guessed it, Belgium.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

It was developed as a partnership between Bentley's Belgian dealers, the Mulliner customization division and Stephex, a horse transportation and stable brand that also puts on events.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

It's a tribute to professional show jumping.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

The brown Spectre paint is offset by a lovely Burnt Oak interior.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

There are plenty of Mandarin accents.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

I love the tweed accents.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

The wood trim has a special metal inlay.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection
Bentley

Only 10 will be made.

