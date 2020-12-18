Bentley's 6.75-liter V8 is British motoring royalty

After 61 years, Bentley has put its 6.75-liter V8 to rest in favor of an all-EV future. That's progress, but it's also a big loss.
You're looking at one of the last examples of Bentley's legendary 6.75-liter V8 engines. Production ceased in June after 61 years of continuous V8 production.
Power in this final twin-turbo spec is given as 505 horsepower and a scarcely believable 752 pound-feet of torque.
That's a ton of power, but then again, the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne Speed that this engine powers weighs 3 tons.
Ever notice how most hood releases feel flimsy and imprecise? Not the Mulsanne's. This is a solid hunk of cold metal that operates with purpose and a sense of occasion.
Most engine bays don't look like much anymore today, but the 2020 Mulsanne Speed's is beautiful -- both mechanical and substantial.
The engine looks like it's mounted in a shadowbox.
In case you forgot what you were driving.
This engine is a thing of beauty.
