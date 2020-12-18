Bentley's 6.75-liter V8 is British motoring royalty

After 61 years, Bentley has put its 6.75-liter V8 to rest in favor of an all-EV future. That's progress, but it's also a big loss.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
1 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

You're looking at one of the last examples of Bentley's legendary 6.75-liter V8 engines. Production ceased in June after 61 years of continuous V8 production.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
2 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Thanks, Graham. 

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
3 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Power in this final twin-turbo spec is given as 505 horsepower and a scarcely believable 752 pound-feet of torque.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
4 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

That's a ton of power, but then again, the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne Speed that this engine powers weighs 3 tons.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
5 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Ever notice how most hood releases feel flimsy and imprecise? Not the Mulsanne's. This is a solid hunk of cold metal that operates with purpose and a sense of occasion.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
6 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Most engine bays don't look like much anymore today, but the 2020 Mulsanne Speed's is beautiful -- both mechanical and substantial.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
7 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The engine looks like it's mounted in a shadowbox.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
8 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

In case you forgot what you were driving.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
9 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

This engine is a thing of beauty.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
10 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V8 found in the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne Speed.

Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
11 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Bentley 6.75-liter V8 engine in a 2020 Mulsanne Speed
12 of 12
Chris Paukert/Roadshow
