Scenes from the Baja 1000

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
In November 2017 we teamed up with Project Baja to race from Ensenada to La Paz, Mexico in class 11, a stock VW bug.
The little bug runs a 1600cc air-cooled engine putting out 65 horsepower.
A four-speed manual transmission gets what little power that exists down to the dirt.
The bug sports a fuel cell, roll cage and larger tires, but is still considered a stock vehicle.
The day before the race, all participants gather in Ensenada for a final tech and safety inspection.
Streets are closed and the party is on.
Over 400 cars and trucks participated in the Baja 1000. About half finished the race.
Class 11 had 11 entries, natch. Of those, only two finished.
Local racer Dennis Hollenbeck took second place, barely squeaking under the time limit of 48 hours.
Class favorite Eric Solerzano did not finish.
The Lowrance GPS keeps the car on track, while a Stella computer warns if there is a competitor that needs to pass or is broken down ahead.
1137 had its fair share of flat tires on the 1,134-mile course.
The Baja 1000 is a marathon, not a sprint. Care is taken at all pit stops to check as many components as possible.
Car 1137 made each and every checkpoint of the Baja 1000.
Unfortunately, we didn't do it on time. We finished in 58 hours, officially a DNF -- Did Not Finish.