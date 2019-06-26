Audi's Q7 gets big updates for 2020

By make and model
Audi's largest SUV has been in need of a freshening up for a couple of years.
Now, it's getting one and it looks really good.
Aesthetically, the Q7 now moves closer to the styling of the flagship Q8 SUV.
But, unlike the smaller Q8, the Q7 can be had with three rows of seats.
Other than styling, the Q7 benefits to a number of changes to its suspension and steering systems.
These include a 48v active body control system.
There is also available four-wheel steering.
Air suspension is an option on two-row models, while all three-row Q7s get it as standard.
The mild hybrid system that helps power the stabilization system also helps fuel economy.
