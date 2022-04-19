/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Audi Urbansphere Is a Luxurious, Autonomous Electric Commuter

This autonomous concept EV maximizes comfort, time and luxury for commuters of the future mired in interminable traffic.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Audi Urbansphere concept
1 of 38 Audi

The third entry in Audi's Sphere series of autonomous  electric concepts is the Urbansphere, which debuted this week.

Audi Urbansphere concept
2 of 38 Audi

The six-passenger vehicle is probably best described as a van and is aimed at bringing luxury and space to future commuters stuck in never-ending traffic jams.

Audi Urbansphere concept
3 of 38 Audi

The scale is deceptive in photos, but the Urbansphere is a large vehicle, measuring 216.9 inches from bumper to bumper. (Toyota's Sienna, for comparison, is only 204 inches.)

Audi Urbansphere concept
4 of 38 Audi

The concept was designed from the inside out, with a focus on delivering the largest interior volume of any Audi model yet.

Audi Urbansphere concept
5 of 38 Audi

Leading the way is the Audi Light Canvas, a full-color display that occupies nearly the entire front fascia, which is designed to communicate with pedestrians and other vehicles when operating autonomously.

Audi Urbansphere concept
6 of 38 Audi

Extensive use of glass for the roof and large windows makes the already large Urbansphere feel even larger inside.

Audi Urbansphere concept
7 of 38 Audi

The headlamps, dubbed the Audi Eyes, have been reduced to narrow slits above the Light Canvas.

Audi Urbansphere concept
8 of 38 Audi

The all-electric concept boasts up to 466 miles of estimated range on the generous WLTP cycle. Charging at up to 270 kW, it can go from 5% to 80% charge in around 25 minutes.

Audi Urbansphere concept
9 of 38 Audi

Dual electric motors deliver 396 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque worth of all-wheel driven performance ensuring confident acceleration even when fully-laden.

Audi Urbansphere concept
10 of 38 Audi

Check out our first look at the Audi Urbansphere concept for more details about its luxuriously appointed cabin.

Audi Urbansphere concept
11 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
12 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
13 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
14 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
15 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
16 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
17 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
18 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
19 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
20 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
21 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
22 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
23 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
24 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
25 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
26 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
27 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
28 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
29 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
30 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
31 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
32 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
33 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
34 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
35 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
36 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
37 of 38 Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept
38 of 38 Audi

