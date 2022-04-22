/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Audi RS E-Tron GT and RS6 Avant Get Sideways on Snow and Ice

Can you think of a better day than this?

Tim Stevens
Tim Stevens

Audis on ice
1 of 28 Audi

There are few better ways to spend a snowy afternoon than sliding sideways in a fleet of Audi RS machines.

Audis on ice
2 of 28 Audi

First up is the Audi RS6 Avant, one of the fastest and most exclusive station wagons on the planet. 

Audis on ice
3 of 28 Audi

With 591 horsepower, this $117,595 wagon can embarrass many supercars with a months' worth of groceries in the back.

Audis on ice
4 of 28 Audi

Just make sure they're properly secured. 

Audis on ice
5 of 28 Audi

The other test car is the RS E-Tron GT, Audi's all-electric performance sedan. 

Audis on ice
6 of 28 Audi

This one puts down 590 horsepower and costs a whopping $143,895, but it's well worth it. 

Audis on ice
7 of 28 Audi

The E-Tron GT uses a pair of electric motors to provide all-wheel drive. 

Audis on ice
8 of 28 Audi

That means it goes on ice as well as its gas-powered cousins, even if it goes about doing it in a different way. 

Audis on ice
9 of 28 Audi

You surely won't approach the thing's rated range of 232 miles driving like this in these conditions. 

Audis on ice
10 of 28 Audi

Which one reins supreme? You really can't go wrong here. 

Audis on ice
