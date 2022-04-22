Audi RS E-Tron GT and RS6 Avant Get Sideways on Snow and Ice

Can you think of a better day than this?
There are few better ways to spend a snowy afternoon than sliding sideways in a fleet of Audi RS machines.
First up is the Audi RS6 Avant, one of the fastest and most exclusive station wagons on the planet.
With 591 horsepower, this $117,595 wagon can embarrass many supercars with a months' worth of groceries in the back.
Just make sure they're properly secured.
The other test car is the RS E-Tron GT, Audi's all-electric performance sedan.
This one puts down 590 horsepower and costs a whopping $143,895, but it's well worth it.
The E-Tron GT uses a pair of electric motors to provide all-wheel drive.
That means it goes on ice as well as its gas-powered cousins, even if it goes about doing it in a different way.
You surely won't approach the thing's rated range of 232 miles driving like this in these conditions.
Which one reins supreme? You really can't go wrong here.