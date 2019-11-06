Audi brings rear-wheel drive to the R8 Coupe and Spyder

What's better than an Audi R8? A rear-wheel-drive Audi R8.
It's called the R8 RWD, and it goes on sale in Europe early next year.
Will this car come to the US? Audi officials can't confirm that just yet.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.
The R8 RWD produces the same 532 horsepower as the old R8 RWS.
But unlike the R8 RWS, the new car won't be a limited-production affair.
In fact, it's available in both Coupe and Spyder body styles.
Rear-wheel drive makes the R8 a whole lot more playful.
Here's hoping it'll make its way to the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Audi R8 RWD.