Audi brings rear-wheel drive to the R8 Coupe and Spyder

  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD
  • Audi R8 RWD

What's better than an Audi R8? A rear-wheel-drive Audi R8.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 64

It's called the R8 RWD, and it goes on sale in Europe early next year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 64

Will this car come to the US? Audi officials can't confirm that just yet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 64

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 64

The R8 RWD produces the same 532 horsepower as the old R8 RWS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 64

But unlike the R8 RWS, the new car won't be a limited-production affair.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 64

In fact, it's available in both Coupe and Spyder body styles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 64

Rear-wheel drive makes the R8 a whole lot more playful.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 64

Here's hoping it'll make its way to the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 64

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Audi R8 RWD.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
11
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
12
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
13
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
14
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
15
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
16
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
17
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
18
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
19
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
20
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
21
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
22
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
23
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
24
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
25
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
26
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
27
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
28
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
29
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
30
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
31
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
32
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
33
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
34
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
35
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
36
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
37
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
38
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
39
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
40
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
41
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
42
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
43
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
44
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
45
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
46
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
47
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
48
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
49
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
50
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
51
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
52
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
53
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
54
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
55
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
56
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
57
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
58
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
59
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
60
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
61
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
62
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
63
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
64
of 64
Now Reading

Audi brings rear-wheel drive to the R8 Coupe and Spyder

Up Next

2020 Audi R8 Spyder offers V10 performance with the wind in your hair

Latest Stories

Tesla Model S Plaid will get an ever bigger battery, Musk says

Tesla Model S Plaid will get an ever bigger battery, Musk says

by
Our favorite builds of the 2019 SEMA Show

Our favorite builds of the 2019 SEMA Show

3:16
Hyundai Ioniq, Sonata Hybrid lead brand's 13-vehicle strong electrification charge

Hyundai Ioniq, Sonata Hybrid lead brand's 13-vehicle strong electrification charge

by
Toyota and China's BYD will join forces on electric cars

Toyota and China's BYD will join forces on electric cars

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

by