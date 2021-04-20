The Hongqi S9 is a wild-looking thing

It shares a designer with the original Audi R8, believe it or not.

Hongqi S9
1 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

The Hongqi S9 is a new supercar that came to life in China, for China.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
2 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

Italy's Silk EV and China's FAW teamed up for a joint venture to create the S9.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
3 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

It'll be built in Italy and limited to 99 cars.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
4 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

There's a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain in the middle of the supercar.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
5 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

The companies said it makes 1,400 horsepower.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
6 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

Going from 0-62 should take 1.9 seconds.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
7 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

The whole idea is to keep building the Hongqi brand locally in China, which once built limos for Mao Zedong.

Read the article
Hongqi S9
8 of 8
Silk EV-FAW

A supercar isn't a bad way to get attention.

Read the article
