The Hongqi S9 is a wild-looking thing

It shares a designer with the original Audi R8, believe it or not.
The Hongqi S9 is a new supercar that came to life in China, for China.
Italy's Silk EV and China's FAW teamed up for a joint venture to create the S9.
It'll be built in Italy and limited to 99 cars.
There's a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain in the middle of the supercar.
The companies said it makes 1,400 horsepower.
Going from 0-62 should take 1.9 seconds.
The whole idea is to keep building the Hongqi brand locally in China, which once built limos for Mao Zedong.
A supercar isn't a bad way to get attention.
