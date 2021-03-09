Audi Q4 E-Tron has neat new cup holders and AR on the windshield

The AR segment can show turning arrows, navigation destinations and a green line to denote the position of the vehicle ahead, and all that stuff is displayed at a perceived distance of about 33 feet, so that the driver can clearly differentiate between the two kinds of information being sent their way.
A picture generation unit tucked into the dashboard uses a bright LCD screen that projects onto two different mirrors, which bounce off a concave mirror to display on two separate areas of the windshield -- the "near" and "far" portions mentioned earlier.
