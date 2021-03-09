Audi Q4 E-Tron has neat new cup holders and AR on the windshield

Big or small, innovations are all over the place inside Audi's upcoming Q4 E-Tron electric SUV.

Audi Q4 E-Tron AR HUD
Mercedes-Benz figured out how to overlay turn-by-turn directions onto a dash-screen camera feed, but Audi's taken it one step further and put that same kind of information on the windshield itself.

The HUD is split into two sections.    

The primary head-up display area covers the usual stuff like vehicle speed, as well as speed limit and driver-assist information, at a perceived distance to the driver of about 10 feet.     

The AR segment can show turning arrows, navigation destinations and a green line to denote the position of the vehicle ahead, and all that stuff is displayed at a perceived distance of about 33 feet, so that the driver can clearly differentiate between the two kinds of information being sent their way. 

It's quite the complicated dance to get this all to work.     

A picture generation unit tucked into the dashboard uses a bright LCD screen that projects onto two different mirrors, which bounce off a concave mirror to display on two separate areas of the windshield -- the "near" and "far" portions mentioned earlier.     

The Q4 E-Tron's touchscreen is the biggest the company has made thus far, measuring some 11.6 inches on the diagonal (in its optional form; the standard size is 10.1 inches).    

The steering wheel ditches physical switchgear in favor of touchpads on the left and right sides.     

But some actual switches do remain, many of which are relegated to the climate control functions just above the gear selector.     

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Audi Q4 E-Tron's cool new interior.

