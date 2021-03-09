Audi Q4 E-Tron compact electric SUV looks sleek in camouflage

We'll see this twee EV's final form when it debuts in April.
Audi on Tuesday unleashed a whole slew of information about the upcoming Q4 E-Tron.
As was promised back at its concept debut, the version that will actually reach showrooms doesn't look all that different from what was seen at the last Geneva show.
Its compact proportions are a little on the stubby side, thanks to a wheelbase of about 9.1 feet, but all that space between the wheels means the interior is much larger.
In fact, there's about as much interior space in here as there is in an Audi Q7.
Cargo space is equivalent to a vehicle one class above the Q4 E-Tron, as well.
If you're familiar with any of Audi's other E-Tron models, the styling shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
You don't have to wait too much longer to see what this looks like without the camouflage.
Audi will give the Q4 E-Tron a proper unveiling in April.
Production is likely to start this year, with deliveries beginning some time in 2021, as well.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Audi Q4 E-Tron's interior.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.