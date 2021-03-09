Audi Q4 E-Tron compact electric SUV looks sleek in camouflage

We'll see this twee EV's final form when it debuts in April.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

Audi on Tuesday unleashed a whole slew of information about the upcoming Q4 E-Tron.    

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

As was promised back at its concept debut, the version that will actually reach showrooms doesn't look all that different from what was seen at the last Geneva show.     

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

Its compact proportions are a little on the stubby side, thanks to a wheelbase of about 9.1 feet, but all that space between the wheels means the interior is much larger.    

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

In fact, there's about as much interior space in here as there is in an Audi Q7.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

Cargo space is equivalent to a vehicle one class above the Q4 E-Tron, as well.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

If you're familiar with any of Audi's other E-Tron models, the styling shouldn't come as much of a surprise.    

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

You don't have to wait too much longer to see what this looks like without the camouflage.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

Audi will give the Q4 E-Tron a proper unveiling in April.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

Production is likely to start this year, with deliveries beginning some time in 2021, as well.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Audi Q4 E-Tron's interior.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
Audi Q4 E-Tron Camouflage
Audi
