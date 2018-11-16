On the track in Audi's 2018 Formula E racer

  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E
  • 2018 Audi Formula E

This is the Audi E-Tron FE05, a next-generation all-electric racer. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 80

It's also, I believe, one of the best looking race cars on the road. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 80

It's a huge upgrade over last year's FE04, which won the championship.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 80

The look is different, but what's under the skin is radically different too, now offering twice the range. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 80

The interior is... sparse to say the least. No shortage of buttons, though. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 80

Squeezing in takes a bit of doing, but it's well worth the effort.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 80

Team Principal Allan McNish was a helpful and willing driving coach.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 80

Out on the track, the FE05 was a real joy -- quick and nimble, but still stable and fun.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 80

The older FE04, on the other hand, was far more nervous and twitchy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 80

Driving both was a real, real privilege. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
11
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
12
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
13
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
14
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
15
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
16
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
17
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
18
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
19
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
20
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
21
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
22
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
23
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
24
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
25
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
26
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
27
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
28
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
29
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
30
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
31
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
32
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
33
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
34
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
35
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
36
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
37
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
38
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
39
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
40
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
41
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
42
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
43
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
44
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
45
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
46
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
47
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
48
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
49
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
50
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
51
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
52
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
53
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
54
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
55
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
56
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
57
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
58
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
59
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
60
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
61
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
62
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
63
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
64
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
65
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
66
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
67
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
68
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
69
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
70
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
71
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
72
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
73
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
74
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
75
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
76
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
77
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
78
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
79
of 80

Published:Photo:Audi
80
of 80
Now Reading

On the track in Audi's 2018 Formula E racer

Up Next

2019 Audi RS5 Sportback: A near-perfect performance all-rounder

Latest Stories

5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition

5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition

1:13
Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

by
AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain

AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain

1:10
2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD seek to shed stodgy stereotypes

2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD seek to shed stodgy stereotypes

by
VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

by