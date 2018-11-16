On the track in Audi's 2018 Formula E racer

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the Audi E-Tron FE05, a next-generation all-electric racer.
It's also, I believe, one of the best looking race cars on the road.
It's a huge upgrade over last year's FE04, which won the championship.
The look is different, but what's under the skin is radically different too, now offering twice the range.
The interior is... sparse to say the least. No shortage of buttons, though.
Squeezing in takes a bit of doing, but it's well worth the effort.
Team Principal Allan McNish was a helpful and willing driving coach.
Out on the track, the FE05 was a real joy -- quick and nimble, but still stable and fun.
The older FE04, on the other hand, was far more nervous and twitchy.
Driving both was a real, real privilege.