Audi e-tron Spyder concept car

Unlike the previous coupe e-trons, the e-tron Spyder isn't a pure electric vehicle. Instead, it's a plug-in hybrid featuring a turbo-diesel V6 behind the driver and passenger, and two electric motors up front.
With all three engines at its disposal, the e-tron can sprint to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds and hit an electronically enforced top speed of 250km/h.
Driven a bit more sedately in hybrid mode, Audi claims a range of 1000km and fuel economy of 2.2L/100km.
The front Audi badge slides away to reveal a recharging socket, as well as a display where you can view nearby points-of-interest and charging status information.
The stats and info shown under the badge can also be viewed remotely via an iPhone app.
The central instrument cluster is replaced by an LCD screen that can display road and engine speed, as well as drivetrain info. Via an MMI controller in the centre tunnel it can also control the car's music and navigation systems.
A small touchscreen to the right of the main speed, music and nav display allows the driver to control the climate control air-conditioning system.
It's not entirely apparent from these photos, but the e-tron Spyder is about the same length as Mazda's MX-5 — it is some 10cm wider and 10cm lower though.