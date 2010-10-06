Audi e-tron Spyder concept car

Top less

Plugged in

Diesel hybrid

Silent running

Let's go Usain

Sippy

Charging info, part I

Charging info, part II

MMI

Set to hot

The long and the short of it

Al says hi

LED lights

Spin 'em

  • 1
    of 14
  • 2
    of 14
  • 3
    of 14
  • 4
    of 14
  • 5
    of 14
  • 6
    of 14
  • 7
    of 14
  • 8
    of 14
  • 9
    of 14
  • 10
    of 14
  • 11
    of 14
  • 12
    of 14
  • 13
    of 14
  • 14
    of 14

You may have to do without a roof, but the e-tron Spyder makes up for this omission with great looks, blistering pace and extraordinary economy.

The e-tron Spyder follows on from the e-tron coupes (Mark I and Mark II) and the A1 e-tron rotary hybrid.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

Unlike the previous coupe e-trons, the e-tron Spyder isn't a pure electric vehicle. Instead, it's a plug-in hybrid featuring a turbo-diesel V6 behind the driver and passenger, and two electric motors up front.

Caption by / Photo by Audi

The turbo-diesel V6 can send 221kW of power and 650Nm of torque to the rear wheels, while the electric motors deliver a combined 64kW and 352Nm to the front wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Audi

Running on electric power alone the e-tron Spyder can manage up to 50km at speeds not in excess of 60km/h.

Caption by / Photo by Audi

With all three engines at its disposal, the e-tron can sprint to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds and hit an electronically enforced top speed of 250km/h.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

Driven a bit more sedately in hybrid mode, Audi claims a range of 1000km and fuel economy of 2.2L/100km.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

The front Audi badge slides away to reveal a recharging socket, as well as a display where you can view nearby points-of-interest and charging status information.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

The stats and info shown under the badge can also be viewed remotely via an iPhone app.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

The central instrument cluster is replaced by an LCD screen that can display road and engine speed, as well as drivetrain info. Via an MMI controller in the centre tunnel it can also control the car's music and navigation systems.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

A small touchscreen to the right of the main speed, music and nav display allows the driver to control the climate control air-conditioning system.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

It's not entirely apparent from these photos, but the e-tron Spyder is about the same length as Mazda's MX-5 — it is some 10cm wider and 10cm lower though.

Caption by / Photo by Audi

The e-tron Spyder's body and panels are aluminium, with the bonnet and various other elements made from carbon fibre. All up, the car weighs 1450kg.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

All of the car's exterior lighting uses LED lights, which not only emit plenty of light for little power draw, but can also be fashioned into many interesting shapes.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia

The 20-inch wheels are made from 66 pieces and are said to resemble turbine blades.

Caption by / Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia
1 of 14
|

Audi e-tron Spyder concept car

Updated:
Up Next
Six generations of the Ford Mustang...
20

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by