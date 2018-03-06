  • audi-e-tron-prototype-34
    1
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-9
    2
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-25
    3
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-30
    4
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-13
    5
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-18
    6
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-14
    7
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-20
    8
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-6
    9
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-16
    10
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-31
    11
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-7
    12
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-29
    13
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-5
    14
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-24
    15
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-17
    16
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-21
    17
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-22
    18
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-19
    19
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-27
    20
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-23
    21
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-28
    22
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-33
    23
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-11
    24
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype
    25
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-12
    26
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-2
    27
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-4
    28
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-15
    29
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-10
    30
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-36
    31
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-32
    32
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-3
    33
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-26
    34
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-8
    35
    of 68
  • audi-e-tron-prototype-35
    36
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    37
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    38
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    39
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    40
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    41
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    42
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    43
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    44
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    45
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    46
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    47
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    48
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    49
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    50
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    51
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    52
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    53
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    54
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    55
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    56
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    57
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    58
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    59
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    60
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    61
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    62
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    63
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    64
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    65
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    66
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    67
    of 68
  • Audi e-tron prototype
    68
    of 68

Usually camo is designed to hide aspects of a new car's design.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

That isn't the case with the e-tron.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Audi's first entry into the electric SUV game is going to have stiff competition from Jaguar and Tesla.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Audi is still using QR codes like they're a thing.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

The e-tron looks great, much more traditional looking than the I-Pace or the Model X.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

The e-tron will pack three electric motors good for over 400 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Audi predicts just over 300 miles per charge with a fast recharge time of just 30 minutes.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Audi will run a fleet of 250 e-tron prototypes which will log around 5 million kilometers of test miles.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Audi is expected to reveal the production car later this year in Brussels.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

2019 model year deliveries to customers are expected to begin at the end of 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The SUV combines a roomy interior with a range capable of covering long distances.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The expressive sills with orange inserts show the location of the battery and therefore the energy center of the car.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The production version of the SUV launches on the European market at the end of 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.  

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The distorted e-tron lettering stretches across the entire flank, as if it was charged with electricity.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

Mimicking the high-voltage grid, orange elements illustrate the fact that the Audi e-tron prototype is fully electric – the lower part of the car, for example, is encircled with alternating orange and black segments.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype illustrates electrification with a specially developed design film. The "e" at the bonnet is literally electrifying.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More
1 of 68
|

Audi E-Tron camo is designed to attract attention, not hide

Published:
Up Next
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is two...
122

Latest Stories

Tesla Semi makes its first fully loaded trip, from Reno to Fremont

Tesla Semi makes its first fully loaded trip, from Reno to Fremont

by
Rimac C Two electric hypercar shocks Geneva with 1,914 horsepower

Rimac C Two electric hypercar shocks Geneva with 1,914 horsepower

by
The Pal-V Liberty autogyros its way to the Geneva show floor

The Pal-V Liberty autogyros its way to the Geneva show floor

by
Dear Mazda, stop teasing us with gorgeous wagons that we'll never get

Dear Mazda, stop teasing us with gorgeous wagons that we'll never get

by
Lamborghini won't build an EV if it can't survive the 'Ring

Lamborghini won't build an EV if it can't survive the 'Ring

by
2019 Kia Stinger Atlantica is an international special edition

2019 Kia Stinger Atlantica is an international special edition

by