Usually camo is designed to hide aspects of a new car's design.
That isn't the case with the e-tron.
Audi's first entry into the electric SUV game is going to have stiff competition from Jaguar and Tesla.
Audi is still using QR codes like they're a thing.
The e-tron looks great, much more traditional looking than the I-Pace or the Model X.
The e-tron will pack three electric motors good for over 400 horsepower.
Audi predicts just over 300 miles per charge with a fast recharge time of just 30 minutes.
Audi will run a fleet of 250 e-tron prototypes which will log around 5 million kilometers of test miles.
Audi is expected to reveal the production car later this year in Brussels.
2019 model year deliveries to customers are expected to begin at the end of 2018.
The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva
The expressive sills with orange inserts show the location of the battery and therefore the energy center of the car.
The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.
The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The production version of the SUV launches on the European market at the end of 2018.
The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva.
The distorted e-tron lettering stretches across the entire flank, as if it was charged with electricity.
Mimicking the high-voltage grid, orange elements illustrate the fact that the Audi e-tron prototype is fully electric – the lower part of the car, for example, is encircled with alternating orange and black segments.
The Audi e-tron prototype illustrates electrification with a specially developed design film. The "e" at the bonnet is literally electrifying.