Audi and Airbus present mind-blowing flying drone-car hybrid in Geneva

  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    1
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    2
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    3
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    4
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    5
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    6
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    7
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    8
    of 9
  • Audi and Airbus drone taxi concept
    9
    of 9

Power.Up Next is a flying car concept from Audi and Airbus. Unlike most flying cars, it's a car and a drone that hooks onto it. Both modules are fully autonomous and fully electric.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

Airbus, Audi and legendary design house Italdesign have marshaled their considerable brainpower to develop this futuristic vision of urban transport.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

When traffic gets bad, the Pop.Up Next envisions that the drone module will pick up your car (leaving the wheels parked behind) and whisk you to your destination. Look ma, no wheels!

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

This quadcopter module basically looks like a drone, but since there are people inside of it, it's more of an autonomous quadcopter.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The concept features a redesigned cabin and is said to be much lighter overall than last year's version.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

Occupants can relax inside as the vehicle is fully autonomous. Interactions with the machine are handled via touch, voice and gesture recognition, as well as head and eye tracking.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The two-seat cabin has a large, 49-inch screen as its dominant feature.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

The future of this project is a bit sketchy, but we'd love to see something like it at least make it to the working prototype stage.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More

Audi and Airbus certainly aren't the only ones with visions of flying cars in their future, but the Pop.Up Next is certainly one of the more interesting takes we've seen on the genre.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Read More
1 of 9
|

Audi and Airbus present mind-blowing flying drone-car hybrid in Geneva

Published:
Up Next
Audi RS5 Coupe looking mean in gree...
46

Latest Stories

2018 Geneva Motor Show: What did we see, what did we love?

2018 Geneva Motor Show: What did we see, what did we love?

by
The Pal-V Liberty autogyros its way to the Geneva show floor

The Pal-V Liberty autogyros its way to the Geneva show floor

by
Tesla Semi makes its first fully loaded trip, from Reno to Fremont

Tesla Semi makes its first fully loaded trip, from Reno to Fremont

by
Rimac C Two electric hypercar shocks Geneva with 1,914 horsepower

Rimac C Two electric hypercar shocks Geneva with 1,914 horsepower

by
Dear Mazda, stop teasing us with gorgeous wagons that we'll never get

Dear Mazda, stop teasing us with gorgeous wagons that we'll never get

by
Lamborghini won't build an EV if it can't survive the 'Ring

Lamborghini won't build an EV if it can't survive the 'Ring

by