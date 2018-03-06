Audi and Airbus present mind-blowing flying drone-car hybrid in Geneva

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Power.Up Next is a flying car concept from Audi and Airbus. Unlike most flying cars, it's a car and a drone that hooks onto it. Both modules are fully autonomous and fully electric.
Airbus, Audi and legendary design house Italdesign have marshaled their considerable brainpower to develop this futuristic vision of urban transport.
When traffic gets bad, the Pop.Up Next envisions that the drone module will pick up your car (leaving the wheels parked behind) and whisk you to your destination. Look ma, no wheels!
This quadcopter module basically looks like a drone, but since there are people inside of it, it's more of an autonomous quadcopter.
The concept features a redesigned cabin and is said to be much lighter overall than last year's version.
Occupants can relax inside as the vehicle is fully autonomous. Interactions with the machine are handled via touch, voice and gesture recognition, as well as head and eye tracking.
The two-seat cabin has a large, 49-inch screen as its dominant feature.
The future of this project is a bit sketchy, but we'd love to see something like it at least make it to the working prototype stage.
Audi and Airbus certainly aren't the only ones with visions of flying cars in their future, but the Pop.Up Next is certainly one of the more interesting takes we've seen on the genre.