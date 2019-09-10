Audi's AI:Trail Quattro concept takes wild design into the wildnerness

  • audi-ai-trail-concept
Audi AI: Trail Quattro concept

Audi's AI: Trail Quattro concept is a bonkers-looking off-road EV.

The AI:Trail gets the AI part of its name by being a Level 4 autonomy-capable vehicle.

The AI:Trail is packing some seriously custom-looking 35-inch tires for added off-road prowess.

The wild-looking body is hiding some unique features like four electric motors for full-time Quattro all-wheel drive.

The AI:Trail eschews headlights for freaking drones, man.

The Audi Light Pathfinders are five rootless, triangular, electrically operated drones with integrated matrix LED elements -- according to Audi.

The Trail is also packing 13.4 inches of ground clearance.

Audi says that it can also ford 1.6 feet of standing water, so it's no new Defender, but it's not bad.

