Audi AI:Me concept is an autonomous city car of the future

Debuting at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, the Audi AI:Me concept is a self-driving city car of the future.

The compact car features a surprisingly long wheelbase and a tall greenhouse, affording it plenty of cabin space in its subcompact footprint.

A 168-horsepower electric motor motivates the rear wheels.

Audi has placed an emphasis on low-speed mobility with the AI:Me, which will spend most of its time at city speed.

A 65-kilowatt hour battery pack should, according to Audi, be good enough for most around town trips.

The AI:Me is capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, meaning that it can drive itself without any aid from a human under certain conditions.

The concept features a retractable steering wheel and pedals that can hide away during autonomous driving.

Special attention was paid to the concept's cabin, which is designed to be a sort of living room on wheels.

Check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show or keep clicking from even more photos of the Audi AI:Me concept.

Static photo Colour: Aurora Silver

Interior

Interior

Detail

Detail

Interior

Detail

Interior

Detail

Detail

Detail

Detail

Detail

Design Sketch

Design Sketch

Design Sketch

Audi AI:ME – detail

Detail

Detail

Detail

Detail

Detail

