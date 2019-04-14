Audi AI:Me concept is an autonomous city car of the future

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Debuting at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, the Audi AI:Me concept is a self-driving city car of the future.
The compact car features a surprisingly long wheelbase and a tall greenhouse, affording it plenty of cabin space in its subcompact footprint.
A 168-horsepower electric motor motivates the rear wheels.
Audi has placed an emphasis on low-speed mobility with the AI:Me, which will spend most of its time at city speed.
A 65-kilowatt hour battery pack should, according to Audi, be good enough for most around town trips.
The AI:Me is capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, meaning that it can drive itself without any aid from a human under certain conditions.
The concept features a retractable steering wheel and pedals that can hide away during autonomous driving.
Special attention was paid to the concept's cabin, which is designed to be a sort of living room on wheels.
Check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show or keep clicking from even more photos of the Audi AI:Me concept.
Static photo Colour: Aurora Silver
Interior
Detail
Design Sketch
Audi AI:ME – detail