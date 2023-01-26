X
Audi Activesphere Is a Transforming All-Terrain EV

Like the Skysphere concept that came before it, the new Audi Activesphere is something of a transformer itself.

Antuan Goodwin
Audi Activesphere concept
Audi's new Activesphere is the fourth in its Sphere series of concept cars.

Audi Activesphere concept
The battery electric crossover features a coupe-like body and an elevated ride height.

Audi Activesphere concept
Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration cranks out 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet of torque.

Audi Activesphere concept
The ride height and chassis can be elevated by 1.6 inches for improved all-terrain capability.

Audi Activesphere concept
With a 100-kilowatt battery pack, Audi envisions around 373 miles of range for the concept.

Audi Activesphere concept
The sportback can also transform its rear hatch into a small bed capable of hauling sports equipment or gear.

Audi Activesphere concept
Augmented reality glasses allow the driver to interact with virtual infotainment while riding autonomously.

Audi Activesphere concept
In Activesphere's human-piloted mode, the mixed reality view includes detailed power and performance data.

Audi Activesphere concept
Check out our first look at the Audi Activesphere concept for more details.

Audi Activesphere concept
