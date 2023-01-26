Audi Activesphere Is a Transforming All-Terrain EV

Like the Skysphere concept that came before it, the new Audi Activesphere is something of a transformer itself.
Audi's new Activesphere is the fourth in its Sphere series of concept cars.
The battery electric crossover features a coupe-like body and an elevated ride height.
Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration cranks out 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet of torque.
The ride height and chassis can be elevated by 1.6 inches for improved all-terrain capability.
With a 100-kilowatt battery pack, Audi envisions around 373 miles of range for the concept.
The sportback can also transform its rear hatch into a small bed capable of hauling sports equipment or gear.
Augmented reality glasses allow the driver to interact with virtual infotainment while riding autonomously.
In Activesphere's human-piloted mode, the mixed reality view includes detailed power and performance data.