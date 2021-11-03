/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Audi A8 gets a little nip and a tiny tuck to freshen up

These are Europe and China-spec updates, but expect them to come to the US-spec car as well.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Audi A8
1 of 9 Audi

The 2022 Audi A8 remains the brand's status symbol for sedans.

2022 Audi A8
2 of 9 Audi

These are changes to the car sold in Europe and China.

2022 Audi A8
3 of 9 Audi

The changes include a tweaked grille.

2022 Audi A8
4 of 9 Audi

It's even bigger than before.

2022 Audi A8
5 of 9 Audi

The rear gets new OLED taillights.

2022 Audi A8
6 of 9 Audi

It's got quite the aura around it.

2022 Audi A8
7 of 9 Audi

Inside, things stay the same with lots of screens.

2022 Audi A8
8 of 9 Audi

The A8 L, a popular choice in China, grows more premium with lots of backseat amentities.

2022 Audi A8
9 of 9 Audi

There's even a foot massage with warming function.

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

68 Photos
The Chinook-inspired Toyota Tacozilla camper concept looks awesome

More Galleries

The Chinook-inspired Toyota Tacozilla camper concept looks awesome

30 Photos
Toyota TRD Pro Chase Tundra concept is ready to support your Baja 1000 dreams

More Galleries

Toyota TRD Pro Chase Tundra concept is ready to support your Baja 1000 dreams

30 Photos
Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

More Galleries

Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

15 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra SEMA concept: Lifted and accessorized

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra SEMA concept: Lifted and accessorized

18 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos