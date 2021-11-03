2022 Audi A8 gets a little nip and a tiny tuck to freshen up

These are Europe and China-spec updates, but expect them to come to the US-spec car as well.
The 2022 Audi A8 remains the brand's status symbol for sedans.
These are changes to the car sold in Europe and China.
The changes include a tweaked grille.
It's even bigger than before.
The rear gets new OLED taillights.
It's got quite the aura around it.
Inside, things stay the same with lots of screens.
The A8 L, a popular choice in China, grows more premium with lots of backseat amentities.
There's even a foot massage with warming function.