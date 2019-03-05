The Audi A7 plug-in hybrid has 25 miles of EV range

  • audi-a7-55-tfsi-e-quattro-geneva-2019-hoyle
The Audi A7 adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Audi A7 adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
1
of 14

In accordance with Audi's new power-based badge numbers for Europe, the car wears a "55 TFSI e" label.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 14

Under European testing, the car can do 40 kilometers, or about 25 miles, on electrical power alone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 14

There's a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack under the trunk floor.

There's a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack under the trunk floor.
4
of 14

Regenerative braking is used as much as possible, but the friction brakes are used for deceleration stronger than 0.4 G.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 14

A heat pump helps efficiently generate warmth for the cabin without using too much battery power, Audi says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 14

Multiple drive modes and a predictive efficiency system will allow drivers to optimize the model's economy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 14

In the Auto and Efficiency drive modes, the A7 will "coast" with the engine and motor turned off when the driver lifts off the throttle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 14

The A7 55 TFSI e will launch later on this year.

The A7 55 TFSI e will launch later on this year.
9
of 14

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Audi A7 plug-in hybrid.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Audi A7 plug-in hybrid.
10
of 14

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 14

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 14

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 14

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 14
