Get rugged, but only a bit, in the Audi A1 Citycarver

Audi on Monday unveiled the A1 Citycarver.
The slightly beefier look of the A1 Citycarver comes from a few different pieces.
There are stronger wheel arches and door sills in a contrasting color, and there's additional underbody protection in a stainless-steel finish.
Both bumpers are new, although they don't look that much different.
The look is capped off with a suspension lift of about 1.6 inches.
It also gets the larger 17-inch alloy wheels that are only offered on the A1 Sportback's S Line trim.
There's a solid amount of standard tech in here, as well, including automatic braking and lane departure warning, in addition to LED headlights and rear parking sensors.
It can be upgraded further with a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, wireless device charging and embedded navigation.
Audi's new A1 Citycarver will be available to order starting in August, and it'll arrive at dealers in the fall.
