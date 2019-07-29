Get rugged, but only a bit, in the Audi A1 Citycarver

  • Audi A1 Citycarver
Audi on Monday unveiled the A1 Citycarver.   

Caption:Photo:Audi
The slightly beefier look of the A1 Citycarver comes from a few different pieces.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
There are stronger wheel arches and door sills in a contrasting color, and there's additional underbody protection in a stainless-steel finish.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
Both bumpers are new, although they don't look that much different.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
The look is capped off with a suspension lift of about 1.6 inches.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
It also gets the larger 17-inch alloy wheels that are only offered on the A1 Sportback's S Line trim.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
There's a solid amount of standard tech in here, as well, including automatic braking and lane departure warning, in addition to LED headlights and rear parking sensors.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
It can be upgraded further with a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, wireless device charging and embedded navigation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
Audi's new A1 Citycarver will be available to order starting in August, and it'll arrive at dealers in the fall.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the A1 Citycarver.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
Published:Photo:Audi
