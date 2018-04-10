Aston's new Vantage takes chartreuse to new levels

  • 2018 Aston Martin Vantage
This is the new Aston Martin Vantage!

It's based on the same platform as the new DB11, but with some minor geometry changes and other tweaks, it feels like a completely different car. 

Under the hood is the same V8, borrowed from Mercedes-Benz and pushing out a healthy 503 horsepower. 

That's all ducted through the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. 

But don't fear, there's a manual coming soon. 

Our time on the track was wet, to say the least, so it was difficult to get the strongest of impressions, but the car was nothing short of capable. 

Even for some tail-out antics if you're into that sort of thing. 

On the road, meanwhile, the car is sharp and engaging, and perhaps a bit too stiff if you're looking for a cushy ride of the sort the DB11 offers. 

That, combined with a randy exhaust note and overall engaging drive means this is a very distinctive car from its bigger brother. 

And that is a very good thing. Vantage is properly its own car, and a great one at that. 

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston Martin Vantage. Portugal. February / March 2018 Photo: Drew Gibson

Aston's new Vantage takes chartreuse to new levels

