Aston Martin's new DBS Superleggera just took our breath away

This is the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

It's a long name for one of the most luscious looking cars we've seen in a long time.

The name is an allusion to David Brown, the man who initially brought Aston Martin into prevalence. 

Superleggera, meanwhile, refers to the car's lightweight construction, which will make extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum.

It's powered by a variation of the 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 found in the new DB11, but here it's producing 715 horsepower instead of the 630 in the new DB11 AMR. 

So, yes, it'll be fast, but like all Astons it must be luxurious and comfortable too. 

Fine leather and Alcantara are found inside, creating a place that will be suitable for long hours... at presumably high speeds.

More than enough room for a weekend getaway.

It certainly sounds like an amazing package, but it won't be a cheap one, with a starting price of $304,995.

You'll be able to go much, much higher than that if you go heavy on the customization when these hit dealerships in the fourth quarter this year. Go on, indulge!

