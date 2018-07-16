Slice through the sky in luxury in the Aston Martin Volante Vision

  • Aston Martin Volante Vision Concept
Aston Martin today unveiled the Volante Vision flying car concept.     

The Volante Vision utilizes vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) technology, so it can land on a dime in tight urban areas.  

It packs hybrid-electric power and is capable of autonomous flight (as far as concepts are capable of anything).

The whole front wing looks like a crazy version of a Formula 1 front wing.   

The main fuselage is sleek, like something you might find in a concept previewing the next generation of fighter jets.

It's not very large, either, taking up the space of about two Valkyrie track toys.   

The interior looks as luxurious as you'd expect from Aston Martin.    

The Volante Vision was conceived in partnership with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce.    

The Rolls-Royce in question is the one in charge of aircraft turbines, not the automaker. They're separate entities.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Aston Martin's flying car concept.

