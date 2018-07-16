Aston Martin Volante Vision concepts gets in on the flying car trend

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The flying-car bandwagon has space for everyone, whether it's Uber or, most recently, Aston Martin.

Aston Martin today unveiled the Volante Vision flying car concept. Like many other personal air-transportation concepts, the Volante Vision utilizes vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) technology, so it can land on a dime in tight urban areas. It packs hybrid-electric power and is capable of autonomous flight (as far as concepts are capable of anything).

It might not resemble any modern Aston Martin, but it's still awfully pretty. The whole front wing looks like a crazy version of a Formula 1 front wing, and the main fuselage is sleek, like something you might find in a concept previewing the next generation of fighter jets. It's not very large, either, taking up the space of about two Valkyrie track toys, based on the automaker's renderings. The interior looks as luxurious as you'd expect from Aston Martin.

Aston isn't going it alone on this concept, either. The Volante Vision was conceived in partnership with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce -- not the automaker, mind you, but the similarly named company responsible for many of the turbines you see attached to modern aircraft.

"With the population in urban areas continuing to grow, congestion in towns and cities will become increasingly demanding," said Dr. Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, in a statement. "The Volante Vision Concept will enable us to travel further with our hourly commute, meaning we are able to live further away from where we work. Cities will grow, and towns that are today too far away from cities to be commutable will become suburban."