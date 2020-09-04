Aston Martin Victor one-off is inspired by the 1970s V8 Vantage

The Victor uses an 848-horsepower V12 engine, and it's got a manual transmission.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

This is the Aston Martin Victor, a new one-off creation from Aston's Q division.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

Its styling was inspired by the muscle-car-like V8 Vantage of the 1970s and '80s.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

The Victor rides on the same chassis as the One-77, with a carbon-fiber body and new suspension components from the track-only Vulcan.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

Powering the Victor is the 7.3-liter V12 from the One-77, tuned up to 848 horsepower and 606 pound-feet of torque.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

And it's got a six-speed manual transmission. Look at that wood shifter!

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

The Victor's Pentland Green exterior color is carried through to the Forest Green leather inside, which is accented by Conker Brown leather, cashmere, carbon fiber, walnut wood and aluminum and titanium trims.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

Aston says the Victor has more downforce than the Vantage GT4 race car.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

While the retro looks may look strange at first, the Victor really just works.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

While we don't know any details about the pricetag or the owner, the Victor is sure to have cost a few million dollars.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Aston Martin Victor.

Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
Aston Martin Victor
Aston Martin
