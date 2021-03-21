Aston Martin Vantage gets rad new F1 Edition

More power and upgraded chassis components round out the changes.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
The Aston Martin Vantage gets a new special F1 Edition.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
The F1 Edition celebrates the Vantage being named the official Formula 1 safety car.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
Both the Vantage Coupe and Vantage Roadster get this treatment.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
This special green color mimics the one of the actual safety car.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
The Vantage's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gets an additional 24 horsepower.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
Aston Martin says the Vantage F1 Edition coupe can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
A number of unique interior colors are available.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
Otherwise, the interior is largely unchanged.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
The Vantage F1 Edition costs $162,000 to start.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
Look for the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition to hit showrooms this summer.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition
