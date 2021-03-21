Aston Martin Vantage gets rad new F1 Edition

More power and upgraded chassis components round out the changes.
The Aston Martin Vantage gets a new special F1 Edition.
The F1 Edition celebrates the Vantage being named the official Formula 1 safety car.
Both the Vantage Coupe and Vantage Roadster get this treatment.
This special green color mimics the one of the actual safety car.
The Vantage's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gets an additional 24 horsepower.
Aston Martin says the Vantage F1 Edition coupe can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
A number of unique interior colors are available.
Otherwise, the interior is largely unchanged.
The Vantage F1 Edition costs $162,000 to start.
Look for the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition to hit showrooms this summer.
