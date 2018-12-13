The Aston Martin Valkyrie's V12 is an engineering marvel

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Valkyrie's 6.5-liter V12 is set to produce 1,000 horsepower at a stratospheric 10,500 rpm.
The mill will keep spinning until its 11,100-rpm redline.
That's 2,000 rpm higher than the Ferrari 812 Superfast can muster.
To ensure the cams and other powertrain parts stay in sync, Cosworth used gears instead of chains to transfer motion from the crankshaft to the cylinder head.
While noise is expected, the unique nature of the engine required some extra steps to prevent too much cabin harshness.
Like some race cars, the Valkyrie's engine is a full-on structural component, responsible for transferring forces to and fro.
Yet, despite all these concessions, Cosworth barely missed its lofty target for engine weight.
The firm set a goal of 200 kilograms, which it admitted was a little pie-in-the-sky, but the final product only ended up a couple kilos over that goal.
And that's just the engine itself -- it will eventually mate to a hybrid system, the details of which are still to be announced.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of this wild engine.