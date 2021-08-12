/>
The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is an uncompromising roofless hypercar

Only 85 Valkyrie Spiders will be built, and they're all spoken for.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
aston-martin-valkyrie-spider-110
1 of 5 Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider (right) just debuted at Pebble Beach.

aston-martin-valkyrie-spider-111
2 of 5 Aston Martin

It has removable roof panels and new dihedral doors, but otherwise looks identical to the coupe.

aston-martin-valkyrie-spider-112
3 of 5 Aston Martin

The Spider still has a wild V12 hybrid setup with 1,139 horsepower, and that 11,000-rpm redline should sound amazing with the roof removed.

aston-martin-valkyrie-spider-113
4 of 5 Aston Martin

Weight gains compared to the coupe are marginal, and the Spider has a retooled structure and active aero.

aston-martin-valkyrie-spider-114
5 of 5 Aston Martin

Only 85 Spiders will be built, and all of them are spoken for.

