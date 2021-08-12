The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is an uncompromising roofless hypercar

Only 85 Valkyrie Spiders will be built, and they're all spoken for.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider (right) just debuted at Pebble Beach.
It has removable roof panels and new dihedral doors, but otherwise looks identical to the coupe.
The Spider still has a wild V12 hybrid setup with 1,139 horsepower, and that 11,000-rpm redline should sound amazing with the roof removed.
Weight gains compared to the coupe are marginal, and the Spider has a retooled structure and active aero.
