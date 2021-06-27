Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

Based on the stillborn LMDh race car, the Valkyrie AMR Pro achieves performance close to that of a Formula One race car.
The AMR Pro is a new, track-only version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.
Compared to the road car it's almost a foot longer, and it has a much crazier aero package.
Aston says it has twice the downforce of the road car, and it'll pull over 3G of lateral acceleration.
The AMR Pro uses the same Cosworth V12 as the Valkyrie, but it ditches the hybrid system.
It'll still make around 1,000 horsepower, and Aston says the AMR Pro will lap the Le Mans racetrack in 3 minutes and 20 seconds, matching LMP1 race cars.
The AMR Pro was spawned from Aston's defunct LMDh Le Mans race car.
Aston will only build 40 AMR Pros, with deliveries starting by the end of 2021.