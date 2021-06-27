/>

Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

Based on the stillborn LMDh race car, the Valkyrie AMR Pro achieves performance close to that of a Formula One race car.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-110
1 of 7 Aston Martin

The AMR Pro is a new, track-only version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-116
2 of 7 Aston Martin

Compared to the road car it's almost a foot longer, and it has a much crazier aero package.

aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-113
3 of 7 Aston Martin

Aston says it has twice the downforce of the road car, and it'll pull over 3G of lateral acceleration.

aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-111
4 of 7 Aston Martin

The AMR Pro uses the same Cosworth V12 as the Valkyrie, but it ditches the hybrid system.

aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-112
5 of 7 Aston Martin

It'll still make around 1,000 horsepower, and Aston says the AMR Pro will lap the Le Mans racetrack in 3 minutes and 20 seconds, matching LMP1 race cars.

aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-115
6 of 7 Aston Martin

The AMR Pro was spawned from Aston's defunct LMDh Le Mans race car.

aston-martin-valkyrie-amr-pro-114
7 of 7 Aston Martin

Aston will only build 40 AMR Pros, with deliveries starting by the end of 2021.

