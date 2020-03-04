Aston Martin's V12 Speedster is a roofless, Vantage-based wonder

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is basically a Vantage with the roof sliced off and a V12 stuffed in the engine bay.
That V12 produces 700 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque and will propel the Speedster to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
The design was influenced by some classic Aston race cars as well as the F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet.
The body is made almost entirely from carbon fiber and has a number of unique design elements like the spoiler seen here.
The cockpit is bisected by this spine that runs down the center. Oh, yeah, and there's no windshield.
These fairings look awesome and house matching racing helmets.
Almost the entire interior is made from carbon fiber, with elements like the seat padding and armrests getting coverings in leather and fabric textiles.
Everything on the inside has been pared down to a minimum, and the glove box has even been replaced by a leather pouch.
Only 88 Speedsters will be made, at a cost of at least $950,000 each.
