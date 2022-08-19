X
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is One Serious Send-Off

Farewell, V12, we will miss you.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin on Friday unveiled the V12 Vantage Roadster.     

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Making its debut during Monterey Car Week, this super-convertible continues Aston Martin's sendoff of its V12 gas engine.     

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Only 249 units will be built and they're already sold out.    

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
This is the first Vantage Roadster to use Aston Martin's 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V12.     

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Just like the coupe, the engine in the Roadster produces a meaty 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, which is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential.     

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
It'll reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds -- just a tenth off the coupe -- and will keep pushing until it reaches its top speed of 200 mph.    

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
As with the coupe, the V12 Vantage Roadster looks the absolute business.     

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Standard carbon-ceramic brakes save 51 pounds of unsprung mass versus steel brakes.     

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
The stainless-steel exhaust system weighs nearly 16 pounds less than the standard Vantage Roadster's pipes.    

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster
