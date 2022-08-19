Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is One Serious Send-Off

Farewell, V12, we will miss you.
Aston Martin on Friday unveiled the V12 Vantage Roadster.
Making its debut during Monterey Car Week, this super-convertible continues Aston Martin's sendoff of its V12 gas engine.
Only 249 units will be built and they're already sold out.
This is the first Vantage Roadster to use Aston Martin's 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V12.
Just like the coupe, the engine in the Roadster produces a meaty 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, which is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential.
It'll reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds -- just a tenth off the coupe -- and will keep pushing until it reaches its top speed of 200 mph.
As with the coupe, the V12 Vantage Roadster looks the absolute business.
Standard carbon-ceramic brakes save 51 pounds of unsprung mass versus steel brakes.
The stainless-steel exhaust system weighs nearly 16 pounds less than the standard Vantage Roadster's pipes.
