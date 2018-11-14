Aston Martin turns on the charm with the V12 Vantage V600

  • Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600
The V600 will be the very last car built on the previous Vantage platform.

Based on the GT12, this more road-going version strips away the gaudy aero in favour of some gorgeous lines. 

The subtle design cues don't get in the way of the flowing design.  

The large grille has a waved pattern that's especially pleasing. 

The huge wing from the GT12 has been drooped in favor of a more understated rear.

The V600 has the same 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12, putting out 592 horsepower. 

The hydraulic steering helps give the car a very analogue feel.

The subtle perforations in the hood make for an elegant finish. 

The dark carbon badges allude to the car's exclusive nature. 

Only 14 in total will be made: seven coupes and seven roadsters. 

Only 14 in total will be made: seven coupes and seven roadsters.
Click or swipe through for lots more photos of the beautiful Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600.

