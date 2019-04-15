Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Meet the limited-edition, fully electric Aston Martin Rapide E, now in production-ready trim.
After a conceptual debut, the electric four-door coupe is ready for prime time. However, only 155 examples will be produced.
In place of the Rapide's V12 engine, the Rapide E is powered by a pair of electric motors that send 701 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.
The electric drivetrain is powered by an 800-volt, 65 kWh lithium ion battery pack that is good for "over 200 miles of range" according to Aston.
The system can be rapidly recharged in about 3 hours at a standard station or in under an hour at a 400 or 800-volt charging station.
The wheels have been redesigned from improved aerodynamics and the suspension tweaked to accommodate the weight of the batteries.
Carbon fiber and kevlar encase the lithium-ion battery pack, which now lives where the combustion engine used to reside.
Inside, the Rapide E's cockpit is familiar to the conventional model with carbon fiber accents and a driver-focused layout.
The electric model features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster that monitors battery and powertrain performance and charge. A Rapide E app will allow for remote monitoring and control of the charging behavior when away from the car.
The digital display can be customized to display a wide range of information.
Check out more details about the Aston Martin Rapide E or check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.