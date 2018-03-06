Aston Martin's Lagonda Vision Concept is an autonomous yacht on wheels

  • aston-martin-lagonda-concept-geneva-3
Aston Martin is launching a separate brand, Lagonda, and it's celebrating its announcement by introducing the Lagonda Vision Concept.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Lagonda might be an old name, but it has a 21st-century purpose. It will build emissions-free luxury vehicles, with production slated to begin in 2021.    

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It's a low, long sedan with suicide doors and an additional set of gullwings over the rear doors that allow you to basically walk into the car.     

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
My favorite touch is the front glass, which extends far beyond most windshields and gives the cabin an open and airy feeling.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It's a luxury cabin with autonomy in mind.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Occupants will have a choice between autonomous and traditional driving, with seats that can point either forward or rearward, turning the interior into more of a fancy office.     

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The steering wheel is collapsible, but what's most notable is that the wheel can move from left to right, so drivers can operate the vehicle from either side.    

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The door panels have more curves than entire modern vehicles. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The seats look like they belong in a CEO's office. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Lagonda Vision Concept.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Photo by Aston Martin
Aston Martin's Lagonda Vision Concept is an autonomous yacht on wheels

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is two...
122

