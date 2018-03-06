Aston Martin's Lagonda Vision Concept is an autonomous yacht on wheels

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin is launching a separate brand, Lagonda, and it's celebrating its announcement by introducing the Lagonda Vision Concept.
Lagonda might be an old name, but it has a 21st-century purpose. It will build emissions-free luxury vehicles, with production slated to begin in 2021.
It's a low, long sedan with suicide doors and an additional set of gullwings over the rear doors that allow you to basically walk into the car.
My favorite touch is the front glass, which extends far beyond most windshields and gives the cabin an open and airy feeling.
It's a luxury cabin with autonomy in mind.
Occupants will have a choice between autonomous and traditional driving, with seats that can point either forward or rearward, turning the interior into more of a fancy office.
The steering wheel is collapsible, but what's most notable is that the wheel can move from left to right, so drivers can operate the vehicle from either side.
The door panels have more curves than entire modern vehicles.
The seats look like they belong in a CEO's office.
