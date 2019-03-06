Aston Martin's Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is a hyper-luxe electric SUV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is a hyper-luxurious electric SUV concept from Aston Martin.
The design is a continuation of themes established in the previous Lagonda Vision concept from 2018.
The exterior of the All-Terrain is bound to be controversial but it certainly isn't boring.
Lagonda seeks to be the world's first all-electric luxury brand.
Much like the Cullinan from Rolls-Royce and the Bentayga from Bentley, we don't think you'll see many Lagondas off-road if and when they go into production.
The interior of the All-Terrain is pure concept car with its spartan layout, aggressively styled seats and magnetically floating key.
