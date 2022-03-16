/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Aston Martin Debuts the Last V12 Vantage as a Super Limited Model

It is the most powerful car to ever wear the Vantage badge.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

v12-vantage-01
1 of 12 Aston Martin

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage

The 2023 V12 Vantage will be the last of its kind.

v12-vantage-02
2 of 12 Aston Martin

To send it off in style, Aston has made it the most powerful Vantage ever.

v12-vantage-03
3 of 12 Aston Martin

It also benefits from significant weight savings.

v12-vantage-04
4 of 12 Aston Martin

This comes from the move to carbon-ceramic brakes, as well as many lightweight new body panels.

v12-vantage-05
5 of 12 Aston Martin

That new wider body adds to the Vantage's downforce at high speeds.

v12-vantage-06
6 of 12 Aston Martin

Aston Martin claims 450 pounds of downforce at 200 mph.

v12-vantage-07
7 of 12 Aston Martin

The 2023 V12 Vantage will do the sprint to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

v12-vantage-08
8 of 12 Aston Martin

Aston is only building 333 examples of the model.

v12-vantage-09
9 of 12 Aston Martin

All of those examples are already sold.

v12-vantage-10
10 of 12 Aston Martin

Aston expects to begin delivering the cars to customers in Q2 of 2022.

v12-vantage-11
11 of 12 Aston Martin
v12-vantage-12
12 of 12 Aston Martin

