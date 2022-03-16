Aston Martin Debuts the Last V12 Vantage as a Super Limited Model

It is the most powerful car to ever wear the Vantage badge.
The 2023 V12 Vantage will be the last of its kind.
To send it off in style, Aston has made it the most powerful Vantage ever.
It also benefits from significant weight savings.
This comes from the move to carbon-ceramic brakes, as well as many lightweight new body panels.
That new wider body adds to the Vantage's downforce at high speeds.
Aston Martin claims 450 pounds of downforce at 200 mph.
The 2023 V12 Vantage will do the sprint to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
Aston is only building 333 examples of the model.
All of those examples are already sold.
Aston expects to begin delivering the cars to customers in Q2 of 2022.