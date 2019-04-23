The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a droptop jaw-dropper

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hello, beautiful. Meet the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.
"Volante" is basically Aston Martin-speak for "convertible."
Removing the roof has not changed the beautiful profile of Aston's DBS Superleggera.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 5.2-liter V12 engine.
Total output is a staggering 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Aston Martin says the DBS Superleggera Volante will hit 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.
Top speed? 211 mph.
The Superleggera Volante will cost $329,100 when it hits US showrooms later this year.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.